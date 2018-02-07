Gigi Hadid Looks Ready for Spring in this Surprising Monochromatic Look

Gigi Hadid at JFK. Splash

Is anyone else ready for Spring? Because according to Gigi Hadid’s latest pastel look, it sure seems safe to say the supermodel is counting down the days (er, weeks) until we can finally break out balmy weather season attire.

The multi-hyphenate was spotted heading to a photoshoot in New York today, February 6, bundled up in a knit ensemble boasting a light blue-green colorway, reminding us all that cherry blossoms and windbreakers are right around the corner.

Going fully monochromatic, Hadid stunned in an ultracozy-looking oversized aqua sweater over a chunky turtleneck top paired with a matching scarf and sweatpants.

For footwear, the model showed off multicolored white and grey sneakers, courtesy of Reebok Classic — naturally. It’s no surprise Gigi would step out in kicks from the iconic brand as this comes on the heels of her starring in their Spring 2018 “Always Classic” campaign.

While Hadid models gray Freestyle Hi kicks in new images released last Friday, the 22-year-old ambassador opted for a bulky-soled low-top style for the streets today. She topped the casual, cool-girl look off with gold-rimmed sunglasses. Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what other amazing streetwear looks Hadid will be serving this upcoming New York Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid in Reebok’s spring ’18 campaign. Courtesy of brand

