The Boot Brand Gigi Hadid Is Loving this Month

Gigi Hadid in Milan during Fashion Week. Splash

Attention boot lovers, it seems that Gigi Hadid has a new favorite brand.

Photographed throughout fashion month, the supermodel has been spotted rocking various styles courtesy of iRi on numerous occasions.

In 2017 Hadid often stepped out in Dr. Martens, but the 23-year-old has taken a liking to the New York-based cool-girl footwear brand in recent weeks, showing off different variations of a chunky-soled lace-up combat boot.

On Friday the Reebok ambassador was captured out during Milan Fashion Week wearing black nubuck boots paired with a cropped black denim jacket and Fiorucci Yves Smokey vinyl jeans.

Gigi Hadid in Milan. Splash

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, Hadid reached for a black patent leather pair, which she styled with a Fendi logo bomber jacket and black skinny jeans. Fendi frames and an embossed logo duffle bag from the luxury label completed her look.

Hadid wearing a patent leather pair. Splash

The second time the model was spotted wearing iRi boots, Hadid wore an eye-catching red patent leather style, which she teamed with a red Rta Marvin hoodie and matching pants for a shopping trip at Louis Vuitton’s New York pop-up store.

Gigi Hadid shopping at Louis Vuitton’s NYC pop up. Splash

Hadid first stepped out in iRi’s gray nubuck ankle boot at the V Magazine x Maybelline party a few weeks ago, pairing the style with an Eloshi spring ’18 coat worn over a Wolford Marble String bodysuit. Krewe Milan sunnies and a black alligator Jason Stalvey 2.0 mini bag pulled her looked together.

Gigi Hadid wearing Eloshi spring ’18. Splash

