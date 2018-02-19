Gigi Hadid Goes Shopping, Tries on Fashion’s New Favorite ‘Ugly’ Sneaker

Gigi Hadid shopping in Soho. Splash

Gigi Hadid went for a head-turning all-red ensemble in SoHo yesterday.

Hitting the streets sans jacket, the 23-year-old supermodel paired a candy apple-red RtA Marvin hoodie with matching drawstring pants and chunky patent leather lace-up boots from New York-based cool-girl footwear brand iRi.

Accessorizing with a red leather shoulder bag courtesy of Off-White and black Vogue 5235s sunglasses, Hadid stopped by the Louis Vuitton pop-up shop to check out the brand’s buzzy Archlight sneakers.

Gigi Hadid wearing one sneaker and one boot from iRi. Splash

The “ugly” style featuring a springy wave-shaped outsole with an oversized tongue is a favorite of Jaden Smith‘s. “I’ve been wearing these shoes for four or five months straight — these are Louis Vuitton’s women’s shoes,” he said of the sneakers just last week.

Hailey Baldwin has also been spotted in the futuristic style, which retails for $1,090.

The supermodel checks out the black version of the Archlight. Splash

Walking around the store with her shades on and her hood up, the Reebok brand ambassador was photographed looking at the all-black colorway and trying on a white pair with black detailing. You can check out the Louis Vuitton pop-up shop and try on the LV Archlight sneaker for yourself from now until March 10 at 122 Greene St. in NYC’s SoHo.

Gigi Hadid tries on sneakers. Splash

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Hits Back at Body Shamers Who Say She’s Too Skinny