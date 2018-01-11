How Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss Are Making Fashion History With the New Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Gigi Hadid (R) and Kate Moss star in Stuart Weitzman campaign. Mario Testino

Gigi Hadid, the 22-year-old supermodel who has done just about everything in the industry at this point, has suddenly found herself in the midst of a first: co-starring in a Stuart Weitzman campaign with Kate Moss.

Shot by Mario Testino, the spring ’18 campaign marks the first time Hadid and Moss have been photographed together. In monochrome vignettes, the two are captured under two contrasting lenses: a soft aesthetic in which they both wear all white (a breezy caftan and Irises mules on Hadid; an off-shoulder top and Fringenudist sandals on Moss) and a tough, in-your-face edge — exuded through their all-black clothing and moto Expert boots as they stand over male supermodel Jordan Barrett.

Hadid’s relationship with Stuart Weitzman runs deep. Not only has the model been cast as the recurring star of the brand’s campaigns season after season (some solo, some with others), she’s designed two shoe collections for the brand, featuring lace-up heeled boots and evil eye-themed loafer mules. But it’s this spring campaign that might go down as one of her favorite fashion memories. When asked what was her most memorable supermodel moment thus far in a cute Q&A video shot by the brand, Hadid replies with, “I guess shooting with Kate today was pretty awesome.”

Meanwhile, Moss has starred in Weitzman’s campaign several times. Last year, she talked to FN about working closely with the founder. (Weitzman retired from his brand in 2017.)

“Stuart told me this story when we were on one of our shoots together, which I’ll always remember,” Moss said. “He brought his daughters on a trip to London to watch the tennis at Wimbledon. Afterwards, when they arrived at the airport to go home, he asked them to pick a number. He looked up at the departure board, counted down on the list to the corresponding number, and that flight was their new destination for the weekend. How much fun. What a lovely father and inspiring man.”