Gigi Hadid Sizzles in Gold Minidress and Spiked Louboutins With Supermodel Pals at Her Birthday Party

Gigi (L) and Bella Hadid in New York City on April 23.

Gigi Hadid celebrated her golden birthday with her closest family and friends for a star-studded bash at One Hotel in NYC Tuesday night.

For the special occasion in Brooklyn, the newly minted 23-year-old stepped out in a glamorous, appropriately-gold Atelier Versace dress paired with Christian Louboutin clear pointed pumps. They had gold stud detailing on the toe and an ankle strap fastening.

Meanwhile, taking a cue from her older sister, Bella Hadid showed off strappy gold Ellie sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti’s spring ’18 collection paired with a vintage curve-hugging leopard print Christian Dior dress.

Gigi and Bella Hadid. CREDIT: Splash

Fellow model pals Hailey Baldwin and Joan Smalls were spotted hand in hand heading to the party. Baldwin wore a sparkly gold minidress teamed with an oversized black leather jacket, a diamond necklace and transparent sandals.

Smalls styled black lace-up thigh-high peep-toe booties with black fishnet stockings, a coordinating crop top and a fire-engine-red blazer. She added her own golden touch with a ropelike necklace.

Related News Lots of Skin, A-List Celebs and Jimmy Choos Are Trending on the 'Avengers: Infinity War' Red Carpet ‘The Last O.G.’ Star Dante Hoagland Epitomizes Gen Z Style

Hailey Baldwin and Joan Smalls. CREDIT: Splash

Olivia Culpo donned a royal blue velvet jumpsuit featuring a deep plunging neckline and golden detailing throughout. Slinky black sandals and a Jimmy Choo Carmen clutch pulled her look together.

Olivia Culpo. CREDIT: Splash

Martha Hunt made waves in a plunging black velvet belted jumpsuit paired with statement-making David Webb Laurel earrings boasting diamonds and textured 18K gold.

Martha Hunt. CREDIT: Splash

Lily Aldridge rocked a black embellished ensemble including an off-the-shoulder bodysuit, tapered canvas-cotton pants and a coordinating jacket by Isabel Marant. She completed the look with classic black Alaia sandals and a metallic belt bag, also by Marant.

Lily Aldridge. CREDIT: Splash

For more, check out Gigi Hadid’s best street-style moments.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Soars to New Heights in These Ultrachunky New Sneakers With a $1,040 Hoodie

Gigi Hadid Models Luxurious New Reebok ‘Crocodile’ Sneakers