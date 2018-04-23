Happy Birthday, Gigi Hadid: The Model’s Best Street Style Moments

Gigi Hadid is a chameleon when it comes to her street style. Whether she’s heading to the gym in an elevated athleisure ensemble or strutting through Paris with sister Bella Hadid in a luxury look, she’s never afraid to push boundaries.

With help from stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Hadid continues to wow on the streets and taking risks is part of her fashion formula. Hadid told FN last year, “My approach to style is that I dress based on how I feel that day. I think you should put on what makes you happy. If you look in the mirror and feel excited, that’s what’s it is all about. Have fun with style and be yourself.”

And it looks like she’s sticking with the same attitude in 2018. The model turns 23 today and in honor of Hadid’s birthday, FN is looking back at some of her top street style moments.

From Dr. Marten’s combat boots to Fendi Western boots, Hadid is a big fan of switching up her shoe looks.

As one of the faces of Reebok, the model is often spotted in sneakers, too. But instead of just wearing classic kicks with leggings and a T-shirt, she knows how to elevate the simple style by opting for suiting and sneakers, for instance.

(Reebok helped celebrate Hadid’s birthday with custom classic leather sneakers personalized with “G” and “23” on the back of the heel, along with a cartoon cheeseburger seen inside the shoes. She posted the photo on Instagram stories.)

Plus, what makes Hadid such a street style star is her love of color. She is often spotted in hues of pink and vibrant blues. A memorable outfit that comes to mind is the Nina Ricci lace ensemble she wore last November. She paired the pink look with Prada slingbacks. And who could forget her cowgirl Barbie look from 2017? She said that was one of her biggest style risks.

Gigi Hadid in Nina Ricci. CREDIT: Splash

Like her sister, Hadid is also a big supporter of emerging designers. As of late, she’s been wearing iRi NYC, a new brand which launched last year featuring shoes and sneakers with distinctive saw-toothed soles and heels.

And as the year continues, it’s safe to say the model will be giving exposure to many more brands while also turning the sidewalks into her runway.

Gigi wearing a head-to-toe red outfit complete with patent leather red combat boots from brand iRi at Louis Vuitton's NYC pop-up shop. CREDIT: Splash

