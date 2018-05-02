Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Twinning in Sneakers and Spandex

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are here to give us another lesson on athleisure.

Leaving Gigi’s apartment in New York City yesterday, the sister act took on a twinning moment with coordinating sneaker and spandex looks.

The elder Hadid — who has earned her status as an all-American style icon — stepped out in a cropped denim jacket over a casual turtleneck bearing the U.S. flag while her younger sister layered a roomy puffer vest on top of a hooded sweatshirt, accessorized with a Balenciaga cap embroidered with the word “Sinners.”

However different those pieces were, both Hadids donned spandex — Gigi in leggings, Bella in bike shorts — as well as sneakers, with the former opting for classic white kicks and the latter choosing a chunky dad shoe with matching crew-length socks.

Bella and Gigi Hadid out in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

As sisters, the Hadids are often spotted in nearly identical ensembles, from their similar takes on sportswear to that of the white sneaker trend. The two also have their own sneaker partnerships, with Gigi taking on the role as brand ambassador for Reebok while Bella holds the same position for Nike.

Bella and Gigi Hadid out in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

Want more?

Bella Hadid Took Inspiration From Sister Gigi in These Shoes

Gigi vs. Bella: Who Wore White Sneakers Better?