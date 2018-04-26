Gigi and Bella Hadid Support Serena Williams in Menswear-Inspired Outfits at Her Documentary Premiere

Serena Williams received some star-studded support at the premiere of her new HBO documentary “Being Serena” in New York on Wednesday night. Supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid graced the red carpet to show the tennis star some love.

The three embraced and were all smiles before taking in the film, which Bella said made her cry 20 seconds in. “This is one of the most inspiring, emotional, personal, and beautiful documentaries I’ve ever seen,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you beautiful @serenawilliams for sharing your journey and opening such a personal part of your life to all of us… you are the epitome of a strong, powerful woman. Truly love you!”

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid shows their support for Serena Williams' HBO documentary. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Williams went glam for her big night wearing a look from her eponymous label, which is set to launch on May 30. She paired the light pink dress with shimmering gold sleeves with a pair of simple nude strappy sandals.

Serena Williams in Tom Ford at the premiere of her new HBO documentary, "Being Serena." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As for the Hadids, the two opted for menswear-inspired looks. Gigi wore a Derek Lam camel-color suit, which she matched with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. Bella also donned a suit, wearing Tom Ford. She passed on heels for this occasion and walked the red carpet in Chanel sneakers.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on the red carpet for the premiere of "Being Serena." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Although the sisters did match their outfits by wearing the “S” pin, which Williams has been promoting on her tennis tour.

The athlete created the wearable symbol for fans to be a part of her professional tennis comeback story since giving birth. It also represents her charity, which supports the Yetunde Price Resource center, an organization dedicated to providing resources to individuals affected by community violence. She explained, “I want this gold ‘S’ mean something special to you personally. What is one S word in your life that means something to you? Mine is Strong and Sure! So when I wear my “S” pin I am representing Strength, and Sureness.”

Williams’ five-part “Being Serena” documentary series on HBO will air on May 2, and in it she shares intimate moments with her husband, newborn daughter, as well as her journey returning to the court.