Gigi Hadid’s Airport Style Is a Nod to the ’90s

Gigi Hadid Rex Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid opted for a put-together ensemble as she boarded a flight in Tokyo yesterday.

The model sported a cozy faux fur teddy jacket over a hoodie, which she paired with chic tan and black plaid pants. Hadid finished her look with oval-shaped sunglasses and black combat boots — a retro-inspired style that she has frequently sported while out and about.

Gigi Hadid at the airport. Rex Shutterstock

While Hadid has been a fan of the laidback shoe style for years, combat boots are an especially popular choice for fashion “It” girls this season.

Hadid’s younger sister, Bella, was in Europe for the Men’s Fashion Week and Haute Couture Fashion Week shows, but the blonde beauty’s work took her to Asia instead, for an event with Maybelline, the beauty brand for which she serves as spokeswoman.

For her flight into Japan, Hadid selected a similar pair of combat boots, choosing a Prada style in glossy black leather.

In addition to high-end shoes from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo, Hadid also favors lower-ticket items.

A Reebok ambassador, Hadid frequently steps out in the athleticwear giant’s inexpensive kicks — and she also is a big fan of styles from Timberland and Dr. Martens, two brands that make workboots similar to the Prada ones she stepped out in during her Japan trip.

Although Hadid was absent from the Haute Couture Fashion Week shows, she will return to the runway in mid-February for the fall ’18 shows.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Gives Millennial Pink a Style Upgrade With These Shiny Boots