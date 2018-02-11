Puffer Booties Are Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Secret Weapon for Feet Warm

Bella (L) and Gigi Hadid in New York. Rex Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week can be notoriously freezing this time of year, but it seems that Gigi and Bella Hadid have found a way to keep their feet warm in between shows.

In the past couple days, both supermodel sisters have been spotted wearing Alchimia Di Ballin’s Daphne puffer booties from the luxury shoe brand’s fall 2018 collection.

Gigi stepped out in the black technical satin style featuring a cantilevered kitten heel yesterday ahead of stunning on the catwalk at Bottega Veneta.

Gigi Hadid in New York. Rex Shutterstock

The 22-year-old Reebok ambassador — who donned a pink wig at Jeremy Scott’s show the day before — paired the shiny winter booties with a contrasting white ensemble featuring an Edda Gimnes spring ’18 coat and white trousers.

And while the elder Hadid sister pulled her look together with her go-to miniature white Jason Stalvey Top Handle 2.0 bag, white-rimmed Linda Farrow 709 sunglasses and dainty hoop earrings, Bella styled the same sold-out booties with a mostly black outfit.

Photographed earlier today snacking on Cheetos, the Nike spokesmodel’s pointy puffer boots were highlighted by a black leather double-breasted coat featuring a hot-pink fur trim and scrunchy leather pants.

Meanwhile, a red crossbody bag and chic shades completed her outfit.

Bella Hadid eating Cheetos. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

One of Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Shoe Brands Is Doing a Pop-Up at Bergdorf Goodman

Bella Hadid Does the Impossible & Makes a Leather Suit Look Really Good