Gabrielle Union Puts a Sensual Twist on Menswear in a Lace Bralette and Fendi Heels

Very few people can execute daring daywear in chic style, but leave it to Gabrielle Union to make suiting up look sexy. Stepping out today in Fendi pumps and a revealing suit, the actress turned New York City streets into her own runway.

Indeed, Union knows how to bring it on with a look designed for turning heads. She wore a black lace bralette, an unbuttoned gray suit jacket and matching trousers. The sensual appeal continued down to her feet, where she had on chic Fendi slingbacks on a 4-inch architectural heel. The luxury label’s shoe style incorporated technical mesh with the FF logo print on the upper, sporty straps and a pointed-toe silhouette.

Gabrielle Union CREDIT: Splash

Union is on a promo blitz — at which she is already a pro as an actress but also an an entrepreneur. The “Being Mary Jane” star is celebrating her lastest collaboration with New York & Co. featuring women’s apparel.

“My latest collection with @nyandcompany is available online and in stores! Join us as we celebrate all forms of diversity and life experience, now with even more extended sizes. We got you!!!” she said on Instagram today.

Gabrielle Union CREDIT: Splash

Detail of Gabrielle Union's Fendi pumps. CREDIT: Splash

Speaking to FN last year at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Union said that she’s motivated to grow her business partnerships because she feels competitive with her husband, basketball star Dwyane Wade.

“I’m just trying to keep up with my husband,” Union shared. “Every day I’m like, ‘Dammit, you have added another brand?’ Back to the drawing board.”

