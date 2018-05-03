Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Are Couple Style Goals at ‘Breaking In’ Premiere

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the premiere of "Breaking In" last night.

Gabrielle Union shined with her man by her side at the premiere of her new thriller “Breaking In” in L.A. last night.

Hitting the red carpet with husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, the couple turned heads in designer fashion complete with standout footwear. Union showed off a vibrant-hued ensemble from Marc Jacobs’ fall ’18 collection, which debuted at New York Fashion Week in February.

A puffed, ruffled teal button-up top tucked into canary yellow belted, wide-leg trousers gave way to statement black satin Ferragamo F wedge ankle-strap sandals.

Wade and Union CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat baller complemented his lady in a chic navy suit worn with 2 Chainz’ sneaker collaboration with Versace, the “Chain Reaction” in the black/burgundy colorway.

The ultra-chunky runners crafted by the Atlanta rapper and Versace footwear designer Salehe Bembury, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week in January, dropped last Thursday in partnership with online sneaker marketplace GOAT.

Wade and Union on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In addition to the many Versace references, the shoes feature wax-dipped lace aglets, a Braille pattern on the toe of the word “Love,” and a lightweight outsole that is molded in the shape of a heavy chain.

Wade took to Instagram stories last night to show off the sneaker, which retails between $995 and $1,350, depending on the colorway and style.

Want more?

Versace & 2 Chainz Reveal Crazy Collab Sneakers at Milan Fashion Week

Gabrielle Union Puts a Sensual Twist on Menswear in a Lace Bralette and Fendi Heels

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Take Their Love to Paris Fashion Week in Coordinated Style