Celebs on the Red Carpet Are Using Marijuana CBD-Infused Lotion for Pain-Free Feet in Heels

Mandy Moore at the Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

Celebrity red carpet fixtures know the agony of marching down the red carpet in heels that look good but cause some discomfort and pain after standing for too long.

To the rescue comes a cannabis cream of the highest caliber — Lord Jones’ pain-relief CBD-infused body lotion, beloved by celebrity stylist Karla Welch and some of her A-list clients.

Lord Jones CBD Courtesy

The solution, created from the cannabis plant, doesn’t get users high. It’s legal and incorporates the nonpsychoactive properties found in marijuana. The cannabinoids are absorbed by the skin and enhance conditions for pain-free feet. And it doesn’t get you high, as CBD is known as the medicinal compound of the plant.

Lord Jones’ founder, Cindy Capobianco, a former accessories editor at Allure, said that her CBD body lotion has versatile uses.

“It’s fantastic for sunburns and a variety of skin conditions. The one use that has become buzzy is in fashion for use on heels or being on your feet,” Capobiano explained. “Many customers who are in retail or on their feet all day, construction workers — it’s pretty democratic.”

Busy Phillips on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

It has caught on with Hollywood’s A-list, too, including Mandy Moore and Sarah Paulson. “Busy Phillips did a whole post ‘OMG I put weed cream on my feet,’ and from then on we’ve had many celebs slather our lotion on their feet,” Capobiano recalled.

“At the Golden Globes this year, Mandy Moore’s stylist Erica Cloud suggested to Mandy that she use Lord Jones,” Capobiano said. “Now all these Hollywood stylists keep it in their styling kit.”

Sarah Paulson. Rex Shutterstock

Capobiano recommends applying the lotion on your feet (top and bottom) around 20 minutes before going out. “A pump or two for each foot and you’ll wake up in the morning refreshed and pain-free. But the most important thing is using it prior to going out.”

Derived from hemp and includes a shea butter base, and an additional menthol ingredient adds a cooling sensation, which brings blood flow to the foot area. “It starts the healing before the CBD takes effect,” Capobiano said. “It takes around 15 minutes to start.”

The product contain 2 mg of CBD in each pump, and the cost of a 50 ml bottle is $50 on lordjonesbrand.com.