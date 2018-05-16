Fergie Rides NYC Subway During Major Storm in Glam Sheer Suit and Gold Heels

Fergie opted for an unusual form of transportation for a celebrity on Tuesday night in New York. The singer was on her way to an event, and instead of taking a car, she opted for a $2.75 ride on the subway to avoid traffic.

“We are taking the subway because a tropical storm hit New York, and we have to get from Columbus Circle to Cipriani Wall Street,” she said on her Instagram Story.

Fergie was seen in full glam, wearing a white suit and shimmering gold pumps from her eponymous shoe line in the midst of a thunderstorm.

NYPD, baby. A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on May 15, 2018 at 9:10pm PDT

Fergie documented her subway ride on her Instagram as she talked to passengers and the New York Police Department. One rider played Fergie’s song “Glamourous” for her during the trip, which was fitting.

And it looks like she made it to her event in the knick of time. Fergie was the first presenter of the night at “The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television Presented by Verizon,” and she was spotted on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Fergie at The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television event. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

