How Pregnant Eva Longoria’s Clear Shoe Trick Boosted Her Height at the CDGAs

Eva Longoria attends the 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

Eva Longoria is about to be a first-time mom and she is simply glowing.

Stepping out for the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night to present pal Kerry Washington with the Spotlight Award, the former “Desperate Housewives” star flaunted her growing baby bump in a blush pink satin dress with a matching duster.

Despite revealing her difficulty in deciding what to wear to “these things” as she took to the podium to give her speech. The 42-year-old actress — who also announced “my Spanx don’t fit anymore” — looked styled to perfection for the occasion.

Eva Longoria at the CDGAs. Rex Shutterstock

Accessorizing with a simple necklace and stud earrings, Longoria pulled her outfit together with trendy clear sandals. The transparent style that seems to be everywhere these days highlighted the pregnant designer’s tan legs and gave her ensemble that little extra something it needed to stand out. The producer-actress-activist is believed to be around 5-foot 2-inches, and as a red carpet fixture, she’s a pro at flattering her figure. Using her shoes, she managed to pull off a height-illusion trick that complemented her long dress. Longoria’s use of clear straps helped add a boost in her stature, as it created the appearance of length to her legs without cutting off parts of her ankles and toes — plus, the heel height is a bonus.

Meanwhile, “Scandal” star and CDGA winner Kerry Washington made waves in a stunning green, black, and pink floral print embellished gown courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana.

Kerry Washington wearing Dolce & Gabbana. Rex Shutterstock

To complete her look for the night, the 41-year-old Bronx-born actress, who’s stylist is Joseph Cassell Falconer, added Jimmy Choo shoes, Noudar hoop earrings and a pink statement ring from Ivy New York.

Taking to Instagram, Washington posted a shot from the red carpet with Longoria and “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez. “Sisters from other misters. That baby’s gonna have a lotta aunties!” she captioned the picture.

