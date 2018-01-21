‘The Resident’ Star Emily VanCamp’s Glam Red Carpet Style

View Slideshow “Revenge” star Emily VanCamp is back on the small screen in a new medical drama series, premiering tonight. Rex Shutterstock

Emily VanCamp returns to TV tonight in the new Fox series “The Resident.” The 31-year-old Canadian will play a nurse in the medical drama — about an idealistic, renegade resident trying to change the way the hospital treats patients — alongside actors Matt Czuchry (“Gilmore Girls”) and Manish Dayal (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”).

Although VanCamp spends much of her time onscreen wearing not-so-stylish hospital scrubs, in real life, she brings plenty of glamour to the red carpet. Not one for chasing trends, the actress (who also has starred in “Revenge” and “Brothers & Sisters”) chooses elegant, timeless looks that are always perfectly accessorized — down to her shoes.

For the Los Angeles premiere of her 2016 action movie “Captain America: Civil War,” VanCamp dazzled in a black and gold J. Mendel halter dress with a subtle cut-out detail at the midriff. She paired her look with black Jimmy Choo ankle-strap heels.

Attending an ABC network press event in 2015, the actress — who is engaged to “Revenge” co-star Josh Bowman — turned up the drama in a purple form-fitting dress by Carolina Herrera. She accessorized with a simple pair of gray platform shoes.

At the Los Angeles premiere of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” VanCamp rocked a silver beaded minidress by Monique Lhuillier. She added a touch of retro flair with Christian Louboutin peep-toe T-bar sandals. The shoes featured an interesting mix of mesh and patent leather.

