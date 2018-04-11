Emily Ratajkowski’s Five-Step Fashion Plan Makes the Perfect Spring Outfit

What to wear during the weeks of weird transitional weather (where spring can still feel like winter) is a complex decision, but Emily Ratajkowski’s latest look is a failsafe guide for layered dressing this month.

The model was in New York this week to promote the upcoming film “I Feel Pretty” with Amy Schumer, making appearances on NBC’s “The Today Show” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing what may be the winning five-step plan for the perfect spring look.

Emily Ratajkowski's neutral wardrobe for her New York appearance this week is the perfect spring transitional look. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Ratajkowski paired a a white bodysuit with a pair of dark wide-leg pants, a camel-colored topcoat and punctuated them with a pair of Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist heeled sandals in black patent leather, along with gold hoop earrings. The look is both timeless (with its neutral palette, clean lines and classic jewelry) and on0-trend, with an updated silhouette courtesy of the trousers and bodywear (it’s also a departure from Ratajkowski’s usual crop tops). And though it’s still relatively chilly in New York, her simple sandals could easily be layered with a paired of updated socks.

Emily Ratajkowski in New York wearing a slick trench coat and ankle strap sandals. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The outfit also can be adjusted as the weather gets warmer — swapping a wool topcoat for a khaki trench.

Ratajkowski wore a similar silhouette later in the evening, donning an oxblood leather trench coat, worn like a belted dress, with matching ankle-strap sandals with braided leather detailing, sunglasses and a different pair of gold hoops. Prepare to see this look replicated even more as temps climb.