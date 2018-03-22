Check Out the New FN!

Emily Ratajkowski Styles a Pajama Top With Snakeskin Heels for Girl’s Night Out

By
Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski spotted at LAX airport on March 15.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski is back at it again — styling track pants with stilettos.

Following an appearance in furry Birkenstocks at the LAX airport last week, the 26-year-old model-turned-actress was spotted enjoying a girls’ night out in Los Angeles Wednesday.

The newlywed, who surprised the world when she tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard in February, showed off her favorite look for the casual occasion: black Adidas track pants paired with pointy snakeskin mules.

#emilyratajkowski #model

A post shared by Sunil Hatwal (@sun_hwr) on

Styling the striped logo pants and statement heels with a satiny brown pajama top and a red shoulder bag, the DKNY model appeared comfortable yet chic strolling the streets with two blonde pals.

This is hardly a new outfit for “Gone Girl” actress, who has stepped out on multiple occasions teaming track pants with various heeled styles, including white hot leather Balenciaga ankle booties (as seen below).

Emily Ratajkowski, Adidas, Balenciaga
Emily Ratajkowski wears a cropped gray T-shirt with Adidas track pants and Balenciaga boots.
CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Emily’s latest street style moment comes nearly a month since her court house nuptials in New York City. Moreover, yesterday, the cover girl shared several shots from the couple’s honeymoon at Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

In one photo, Emrata appears in the buff, wearing only a hat. “Posing for my husband like,” she cheekily captioned the super sultry pic.

Posing for my husband like

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Loves Red Boots So Much, She Wore a Pair to a Pre-Oscars Party

Emily Ratajkowski’s Gingham Mules and Athletic-Inspired Trousers Are a Stylish Statement

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad