Emily Ratajkowski Styles a Pajama Top With Snakeskin Heels for Girl’s Night Out

Emily Ratajkowski is back at it again — styling track pants with stilettos.

Following an appearance in furry Birkenstocks at the LAX airport last week, the 26-year-old model-turned-actress was spotted enjoying a girls’ night out in Los Angeles Wednesday.

The newlywed, who surprised the world when she tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard in February, showed off her favorite look for the casual occasion: black Adidas track pants paired with pointy snakeskin mules.

#emilyratajkowski #model A post shared by Sunil Hatwal (@sun_hwr) on Mar 22, 2018 at 9:00am PDT

Styling the striped logo pants and statement heels with a satiny brown pajama top and a red shoulder bag, the DKNY model appeared comfortable yet chic strolling the streets with two blonde pals.

This is hardly a new outfit for “Gone Girl” actress, who has stepped out on multiple occasions teaming track pants with various heeled styles, including white hot leather Balenciaga ankle booties (as seen below).

Emily Ratajkowski wears a cropped gray T-shirt with Adidas track pants and Balenciaga boots. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Emily’s latest street style moment comes nearly a month since her court house nuptials in New York City. Moreover, yesterday, the cover girl shared several shots from the couple’s honeymoon at Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

In one photo, Emrata appears in the buff, wearing only a hat. “Posing for my husband like,” she cheekily captioned the super sultry pic.

Posing for my husband like A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 21, 2018 at 12:02pm PDT

