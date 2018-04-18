Emily Ratajkowski Bared Her Belly Button in this Nearly $9,000 Sequined Gown at the ‘I Feel Pretty’ L.A. Premiere

The newly married 26-year-old — who appears alongside fellow newlywed Amy Schumer in the comedy hitting theaters Friday — revealed her taught, tanned tummy in a black sequined matte jersey cut-out sarong dress courtesy of Michael Kors, which retails for $8,995.
The curve-hugging Italian-made dress, featuring a thigh-high slit, seamlessly gave way to coordinating black suede slingback sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti to complete her look.
Ratajkowski, also known by her Instagram handle EmRata, wore the luxury footwear designer’s Sophie style boasting a sky-high 5-inch stiletto heel.
The London-born starlet took to Instagram Stories throughout the night, posting shots of her look as well as snaps with her parents and new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She also posted a sultry solo picture to her grid in which she tagged her stylist Emma Jade.
The model, who reportedly plays a character that Amy Schumer envies, also accessorized with Ana Khouri jewel and a Tyler Ellis Swarovski crystal clutch bag.
Check out the gallery ahead to see more photos of celebrities at the “I Feel Pretty” premiere.
Want more?
Emily Ratajkowski’s Five-Step Fashion Plan Makes the Perfect Spring Outfit
Emily Ratajkowski Styles a Pajama Top With Snakeskin Heels for Girl’s Night Out