Emily Ratajkowski Bared Her Belly Button in this Nearly $9,000 Sequined Gown at the ‘I Feel Pretty’ L.A. Premiere

Emily Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from showing a little skin, so it’s really no wonder the model-turned-actress let her belly button out for the L.A. premiere of “I Feel Pretty” last night.

The newly married 26-year-old — who appears alongside fellow newlywed Amy Schumer in the comedy hitting theaters Friday — revealed her taught, tanned tummy in a black sequined matte jersey cut-out sarong dress courtesy of Michael Kors, which retails for $8,995.

The curve-hugging Italian-made dress, featuring a thigh-high slit, seamlessly gave way to coordinating black suede slingback sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti to complete her look.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a Michael Kors dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ratajkowski, also known by her Instagram handle EmRata, wore the luxury footwear designer’s Sophie style boasting a sky-high 5-inch stiletto heel.

The London-born starlet took to Instagram Stories throughout the night, posting shots of her look as well as snaps with her parents and new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She also posted a sultry solo picture to her grid in which she tagged her stylist Emma Jade.

Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The model, who reportedly plays a character that Amy Schumer envies, also accessorized with Ana Khouri jewel and a Tyler Ellis Swarovski crystal clutch bag.

