Emily Ratajkowski Loves Red Boots So Much, She Wore a Pair to a Pre-Oscars Party

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her sultry sensibility. And at the WME Talent Agency Party in Los Angeles yesterday, she stayed true to her personal style by sporting a black minidress and boots.

Rather than opting for a monochromatic look, Ratajkowski paired her LBD with red knee-high boots, adding some color to her ensemble. The trendy boots featured a stiletto heel, adding some height to her 5-foot-7 model frame. The 26-year-old completed her outfit with a jean jacket, which she wore dragged down off her shoulders.

Ratajkowski — who married Sebastian Bear-McClard in a surprise New York City Hall ceremony in February — stepped out to the Pre-Oscars celebration with her new husband. Bear-McClard kept things casual in a bomber jacket, pastel blue T-shirt and dark shoes.

At Ratajkowski’s wedding last month, she opted for a casual — and affordable — outfit, choosing a mustard-colored suit from high-street retailer Zara, which she paired with a veiled black hat. Meanwhile, Bear-McClard selected a blue collared shirt and sunglasses for the occasion.

Although Ratajkowski is a big fan of a simple LBD, she often uses her footwear to make a statement. She frequently steps out in bright-red boots from Aquazzura, styling them with everything from jeans to a fluffy orange coat.

And Ratajkowski was also one of the first celebrities to embrace Balenciaga’s Knife boots — she was a proponent of the all-white colorway — which she wore frequently over the summer, both for day and night.

