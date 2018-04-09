Emily Ratajkowski Makes Cup Noodles Look So Good in an Ab-Baring Loungy Look

What do Emily Ratajkowski’s recent jet-set look and college students have in common? A love for Cup Noodles, apparently.

The “Gone Girl” actress was spotted making her way through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Sunday in a loungeworthy ensemble consisting of a crop top, track pants and sneakers. Ratajkowski’s midriff-baring tee came from O-mighty.com and featured a red and white Cup Noodles graphic against a bright royal blue background. Even the 26-year-old supermodel has a deep appreciation for the nostalgic food item that most college kids would agree is its own food group.

She paired the shirt with Adidas track pants as well as white sneakers from the brand. As for accessories, Ratajkowski kept things minimal with a gold pendant necklace, gold watch and black sunglasses, while her tan leather jacket and black tote completed the casual look.

Emily Ratajkowski sports a crop top with Adidas pants and sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ratajkowski — who is set to star in the upcoming film “I Feel Pretty” — is not one to shy away from a chic track-pants moment. Last summer, she hopped on the white boot trend in a pair of Balenciaga heels that she coordinated with navy Adidas pants. And as for a sultry crop top, it’s never a fashion faux-pas with abs like hers.

