Emily Ratajkowski Can’t Stop Wearing These $1,200 Red Boots

Emily Ratajkowski at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in December. Rex Shutterstock

While the cold has most New Yorkers running for their beds, Emily Ratajkowski didn’t let the chilly temps stop her from hitting the streets in a head-turning look last night.

The 26-year-old model-turned-actress bundled up in a burnt orange shearling Yves Salomon fall ’17 robe coat paired with her favorite knee-high four-inch stiletto boots from Aquazzura in a bright red colorway.

The smooth leather Brera boots, which retail for $1,200 and available at Net a Porter, complemented her coat while a black Prada chain-link shoulder bag completed the “I Feel Pretty” actress’ ensemble for the evening.

This wasn’t the first time this month that the star, who also goes by her Instagram handle @emrata, has sported the statement cherry-red style from the Italian luxury footwear brand. Just weeks ago, Ratajkowski kicked off the new year in the same boots and carried the exact bag for a day out with a friend, pairing her fur-trimmed houndstooth Prada coat with her go-to accessories.

She also wore the style on several other occasions in recent months, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party in November and during Paris Fashion Week.

