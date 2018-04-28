Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Rocks Lingerie-Inspired Heels With a Head-Turning Dress

As a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Elsa Hosk knows how to make lingerie look good on her body — including when it’s on her feet.

The supermodel stomped down NYC streets on Thursday in a sensual pair of Gianvito Rossi’s lacy sandals inspired by lingerie designs.

Elsa Hosk wears Gianvito Rossi heels. CREDIT: Splash

The luxury label’s Isabella style has an over-the-knee silhouette featuring snug stretch material that resembles stockings. From Rossi’s spring ’18 line, the sandal is designed in black suede set on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The shoes retail for $1,295 on Net-a-porter.com.

Hosk paired the heels with a sexy coat-dress that added drama to the flirty footwear. Her midi-length pinstripe trench by Michael Lo Sordo was tied at the waist and had a dangerously high slit up the front that revealed more skin than she intended on showing.

Elsa Hosk wears Gianvito Rossi heels. CREDIT: Splash

Rather than risk a wardrobe malfunction, the Swedish TV personality placed her hand over the bikini area to avoid exposing too much of her body during the outing in the Big Apple.

The blonde made her way to the Jacob & Co. flagship re-opening party where she posed for photos wearing jewelry from the retailer.

Elsa Hosk wears Gianvito Rossi heels. CREDIT: Splash

