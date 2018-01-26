Ellen DeGeneres Turns 60: A Look at the Comedian’s Street Style

View Slideshow Ellen DeGeneres at Wimbledon in 2016. Rex Shutterstock

We love Ellen DeGeneres for many reasons, but we especially love that she brings joy into her viewers’ lives every day and the fact that she has quite an extensive collection of cool shoes. To celebrate her birthday (she turns 60 today), we’re taking a look back at her street style.

Earlier this month, the daytime show host was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills wearing the buzzy Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD Trail sneakers. DeGeneres copped herself a pair in the tan-orange colorway from the N.E.R.D artist’s collection with the words “breathe” and “walk” printed along the top. The colorful kicks features a socklike silhouette with a statement primeknit upper and blue rope laces.

Ellen wearing Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Trail sneakers this month. Splash

In November, the ED by Ellen DeGeneres founder stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in a chic black suede biker jacket that she paired with jeans and a polka dot button-up. She slipped into sleek laceless black sneakers with white soles to pull the whole look together.

Ellen headed to “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Splash

This summer, she opted for shoes designed by Pharrell again — this time wearing the crisp white Adidas Tennis Hu. DeGeneres went for a monochromatic ensemble, styling the fresh kicks with white pants, a white polka dot short-sleeve top, a white crossbody bag and aviator shades.

DeGeneres in Beverly Hills this summer. Splash

Meanwhile, for a dinner occasion last year, the comedian showed off a red velvet bomber jacket over a black shirt teamed with black pants and stylish black suede boots.

Ellen wearing black boots. Splash

