Don’t Step On the Dress: Celeb Wardrobe Malfunctions When Heels Hit the Red Carpet

Betsy Johnson's dress at 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards.

When it comes to high profile events on the red carpets, one of the biggest faux pas that can instantly ruin a glamorous moment is a stiletto heel or worse stomping on a gown.

Throughout red carpet history, some of the famous attendees have suffered the blunder, nearly-avoiding disastrous wardrobe malfunctions. Imagine the calamities: ripped dress skirts and trains, dirt from a loafer, and worse — a tumble on the red carpet or exposing more than you wanted to show.

Hopefully the stars hitting the red carpet today at the 2018 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, won’t suffer any problems when heels and long dresses collide. But we have a roundup of moments at other star-studded events with some close-calls.

Donatella Versace

Just look to Donatella Versace and the icy eyes she cut Balthazar Getty with when his oxford shoes got caught in the designer’s gown at the 25th Annual Night of Stars.

Donatella Versace's dress

Zoe Saldana needed the help of three castmates, Alice Eve, Zachary Quinto, and Benedict Cumberbatch, when her dress different corporate with her Louboutins at the 2013 “Star Trek: Into Darkness” premiere in London.

L-R: Alice Eve, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, who stepped on her dress, and Benedict Cumberbatch at the 2013 'Star Trek: Into Darkness' film premiere in London.

Moments of self-sabotage happen, too. In 2013 at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the Punk: Chaos To Couture exhibition, Debbie Harry stepped on her own dress.

Christina Ricci steps on her dress and gets help from a handler.

To the rescue of Christina Ricci, handler maneuvered the actress’ sheer dress after it got caught in a heel alongside her date Jason Biggs, who laughed it off.

