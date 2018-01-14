Diddy’s Son Opens the Dolce & Gabbana Show at Milan Fashion Week

Dolce & Gabbana’s fall ’18 runway show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week last night was teaming with young up-and-coming talent, from the sons of Diddy and James Marsden to social media influencer Cameron Dallas.
Christian Combs, Diddy’s 19-year-old son, opened the show, hitting the catwalk in a gold-brocaded tailcoat paired with slim trousers and velvet embroidered logo loafers from the collection titled “King’s Angels.” Crown socks completed the look.
Meanwhile, actor James Marsden’s 16-year-old son Jack walked the runway wearing a lavish purple and red robe coat over a T-shirt, track pants and white sneakers with writing on the toe.
Social media sensation Cameron Dallas — who has a whopping 20.6 million Instagram followers — stepped out in an embroidered coat with skinny trousers and loafers depicting angels.
Diddy took to Instagram to give a shoutout to his son, sharing a video of Christian’s special moment.” I’m so proud of my son!!” the rapper wrote, adding the hashtag #blackexcellence.
Marsden also posted on Instagram, captioning a slideshow, “Could not be more proud of my oldest son @jackmmarsden walking his first show for @dolcegabbana and their Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/2019 campaign in Milan today! Thank you Domenico and Stefano for having us!”
