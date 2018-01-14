Diddy’s Son Opens the Dolce & Gabbana Show at Milan Fashion Week

Christian Combs walking for Dolce & Gabbana. Rex Shutterstock

Dolce & Gabbana’s fall ’18 runway show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week last night was teaming with young up-and-coming talent, from the sons of Diddy and James Marsden to social media influencer Cameron Dallas.

Christian Combs, Diddy’s 19-year-old son, opened the show, hitting the catwalk in a gold-brocaded tailcoat paired with slim trousers and velvet embroidered logo loafers from the collection titled “King’s Angels.” Crown socks completed the look.

Christian Combs on the runway. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, actor James Marsden’s 16-year-old son Jack walked the runway wearing a lavish purple and red robe coat over a T-shirt, track pants and white sneakers with writing on the toe.

Jack Marsden wearing sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

Social media sensation Cameron Dallas — who has a whopping 20.6 million Instagram followers — stepped out in an embroidered coat with skinny trousers and loafers depicting angels.

Cameron Dallas suits up. Rex Shutterstock

Diddy took to Instagram to give a shoutout to his son, sharing a video of Christian’s special moment.” I’m so proud of my son!!” the rapper wrote, adding the hashtag #blackexcellence.

Marsden also posted on Instagram, captioning a slideshow, “Could not be more proud of my oldest son @jackmmarsden walking his first show for @dolcegabbana and their Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/2019 campaign in Milan today! Thank you Domenico and Stefano for having us!”

Want more?

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Look Rodeo-Ready in Dsquared2 Runway Show

Versace & 2 Chainz Reveal Crazy Collab Sneakers at Milan Fashion Week

Francesco Risso Makes Shoes the Centerpiece of Marni’s Fall 2018 Collection