Disney Star Caroline Sunshine Joins White House: See Her Cocktail Dresses & Statement Heels on the Red Carpet

Former Disney Channel star Caroline Sunshine is headed to the White House.

The 22-year-old, best known for her role alongside Zendaya as Tinka Hessenheffer in “Shake It Up,” a 2010-13 show about teen dancers, is joining the Trump administration’s press team as an assistant.

This is not Sunshine’s first time serving the White House, as she was previously an intern, according to CNN.

“Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement obtained by CNN.

The statement continued: “Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party.”

Sunshine, who has a whopping 235,000 followers on Instagram, also acted in the film “Marmaduke,” starring Owen Wilson and Emma Stone. And most recently, she starred in the 2017 Lifetime film “Mommy, I Didn’t Do It.”

