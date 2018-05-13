Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Her Long Legs at Dior Event in Cannes

Hailey Baldwin is a big fan of the “no pants” trend — and she put a slightly different spin on the trend at Dior’s party in Cannes yesterday, opting for an ultrashort minidress instead.

Baldwin stepped out in a teensy Alexandre Vauthier dress with a dramatic glittery bow belted around the waist. She completed her bombshell look with sky-high Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

Hailey Baldwin in an Alexandre Vauthier minidress and Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The 21-year-old frequently steps out in Jimmy Choo footwear, particularly on the red carpet. Baldwin wore Jimmy Choos earlier in the day as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of “Girls of the Sun.” She also chose the brand for the Met Gala this week, wearing an icy blue Tommy Hilfiger dress with sky-high sandals in the same shade.

Others stars were also in attendance at Dior’s event, including Bella Hadid, who is the face of Dior Makeup.

Hadid looked stylish in a red-hot look, choosing a scarlet Dior dress with sultry sheer detailing and pointy-toe pumps in the same fiery shade.

Bella Hadid wears Dior at Dior's Cannes party. CREDIT: Splash News

Winnie Harlow went glam in an all-black look. She selected a semisheer black dress with a lattice overlay, completing her ensemble with strappy sandals.

Winnie Harlow wears a sheer black dress and sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

And ’90s supermodel Naomi Campbell also made her way out for Dior’s party. Campbell wore a white gown with a black pattern and tulle detailing along the neckline. Her floor-skimming gown hid her shoes.

Naomi Campbell wears a white gown with a black pattern in Cannes. CREDIT: Splash News

