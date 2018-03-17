The Best Looks From Demi Lovato’s ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Tour

View Slideshow Demi Lovato in concert earlier this month in Chicago. Splash

Demi Lovato embarked on a North American “Tell Me You Love Me” tour with DJ Khaled on Feb. 26 and since has been wowing crowds, from Chicago to Brooklyn, where she performed last night, with her amazing on-stage style.

One of the former Disney starlet’s best looks includes a revealing bodysuit paired with just a Boux Avenue Frances long satin robe over top and $44 Aldo Yoania booties featuring a clear lucite heel and see-through mesh vamp.

In the clip of her performance of her song “Lonely” below, which she shared on Instagram earlier this week, Demi shows off the head-turning white ensemble from a makeshift bed.

During another set, the 25-year-old Fabletics sneaker designer made waves in a bold sparkly pink and black boxer robe boasting her name on the back teamed with black and silver lace-up ankle booties.

Demi Lovato on stage at the Forum in L.A. Splash

Another statement-making look consists of a royal blue oversized embellished hoodie and matching blue satin pointy-toed ankle boots.

Demi Lovato performing. Splash

And in one of her sexiest tour ensembles, Lovato rocks fishnets with sparkling thigh-high pointed boots paired with a black leather bodysuit. Ultralong Cher-inspired tresses completed her look here.

Demi Lovato wearing thigh-high boots. Splash

For a look at Demi’s body-confident style evolution, check out the gallery.

