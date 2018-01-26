The Craziest Shoes to Ever Walk the Grammys Red Carpet

View Slideshow Lady Gaga's impossibly high shoes at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

With a more casual dress code compared with other major red carpet events like the Emmys and Oscars, the Grammy Awards offers a prime time for celebrities to experiment with their style and let their personality shine through their looks.

Some of the most memorable (and outrageous) Grammys red carpet looks go to Lady Gaga. At the 2016, Grammy Awards, Gaga stepped out in a David Bowie-inspired blue coatdress in honor of the legendary musician. The singer completed her look with impossibly tall Stuart Weitzman heels that almost blended into the carpet.

Lady Gaga’s David Bowie-inspired look at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Gaga also pulled off a crazy look at the 2010 Grammys, sporting a space-age Giorgio Armani Privé corseted creation that she paired with oddly shaped, crystal-covered heels.

Lady Gaga was the center of her own Armani Prive galaxy at the 2010 Grammy Awards. Getty Images

But Gaga is not the only one to push boundaries when it comes to Grammys style. “Dancing on My Own” singer Robyn attended the 2012 Grammys in a white, satiny minidress, which she paired with platform Timberland booties — a surprising shoe choice for the red carpet.

Robyn rocked platform Timberland boots at the Grammys in 2012.With celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Cardi B — both known for pushing the envelope when it comes to style — slated to perform at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday, it seems that the Grammys’ tradition of fostering creative outfits will continue.

Click through the gallery to see more outrageous shoes from past Grammy Awards, from peep-toe thigh-high boots to embellished pink platform heels.

