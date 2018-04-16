How to Dress Like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Jasmine Sanders and Other Stars at Coachella

Kourtney Kardashian (L) and Jasmine Sanders at Coachella this weekend.

Coachella can often seem like a blur of bold bohemian outfits and can sometimes prove to be overwhelming when trying to coming up with an outfit of your own for the music festival. That said, if you’re in need of inspiration, FN rounded up some celeb’s best looks from the first few days.

Bella and Gigi Hadid twinned yesterday in Indio, Calif., wearing matching brown cropped tanks with high-waisted jeans and an assortment of accessories. For shoes, the Nike ambassador appeared to be sporting Timberland boots under her flared denim while her older sister opted for black Acne Manhattan sneakers.

Chanel the supermodel duo by grabbing a pair of high-rise dungarees, paring them with a sultry, neutral-toned crop top and add a selection of intricate jewelry. Depending on your style and what’s most comfortable for you, finish things off with boots or cool monotone kicks.

#bellahadid and #gigihadid at #coachella A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahupdates) on Apr 16, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

At Revolve’s Coachella party on Saturday, Jasmine Sanders, otherwise known as Golden Barbie, showed off a playful crochet two-piece set embellished with colorful flowers and a pair of vibrant Converse x Golf le Fleur One Star sneakers in “Solar Power” yellow.

The suede shoe style’s white floral detail seamlessly complemented the Jeremy Scott model’s midriff-bearing outfit, which she also accessorized with chunky bright orange earrings and chic oval shades.

Cop Sanders look by slipping into a matching set with colorful accents and adding a some Converse sneakers that pop.

Jasmine Sanders outside The Revolve Hotel at Coachella. CREDIT: Splash

Kourtney Kardashian modeled an inspiration-worthy Yeezy Season 7 gettup on Instagram today. A neon green tank and matching spandex biker shorts gave way to Yeezy Desert Rat 500 sneakers, which she styled with chunky cream-colored socks. Sleek black frames and a waist bag pulled things together.

Get the reality star’s Sporty Spice ensemble with any biker shots and a coordinating cropped tank. Incorporate your favorite “dad” sneakers and you’re set.

#yeezyseason7 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 16, 2018 at 12:08pm PDT

