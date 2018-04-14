Coachella Diary Day 1: Ugg Life Is the Fun Life, Adidas Brings Out Female Creatives & Paris Hilton Is White-Hot in the Desert

Yes, Beyonce is headlining the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. But big brands, big parties and big shoes are also among the main attractions when music lovers and fashion fans make their pilgrimage to the annual event in Indio, Calif., which features two consecutive weekends of must-see entertainment and style.

Friday kicked off the revelry with brands and retailers hosting celebrities, special guests and social media influencers. In fact, festival season styles were in full effect at Ugg’s brunch held at the Frederick Loewe Estate. The footwear was displayed on lily pads on the pool, with whimsical decor in the backdrop.

Winnie Harlow wears spring '18 Ugg at the brand's Coachella party. CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, actresses Rowan Blanchard, Kiersey Clemons and Dove Cameron, supermodel Winnie Harlow and fashion scene fixtures Allie and Lexi Kaplan showed off a range of the brand’s spring ’18 styles that included pool slides, sandals and sneakers with plenty of embellishments — pom poms, fluffy materials and more.

Taking to the Zenyara Estate, Adidas Originals hosted a #TLKS event to celebrate its female-exclusive Arkyn sneaker. The ongoing #TLKS series included a panel of female leaders discussing creativity while guests enjoyed cocktails and brunch.

Rachel Zoe hosted a white-hot party in the desert, where her fourth annual soiree attracted shoe designer and fragrance mogul Paris Hilton, as well as actresses Lisa Rinna, Victoria Justice, Olivia Culpo and more.

Paris Hilton (L) and Rachel Zoe. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Genies, a new app that creates an immersive digital-reality experience, feted fashionistas with a party featuring brands such as Bebe and Fun Socks, as well as Beverly Hills boutique Madison, which hosted a lounge showcasing its collaborative collection of boots by Tony Lama; fashion sneakers by French luxury designer Daniel Essa; and Puma x Fenty styles.

And before things got into full swing on Friday, Chinese Laundry x 12th Tribe got festivalgoers ready with pop-ups and footwear.

