Claire Foy Looks Chic in Jimmy Choo & More Celebs at Variety’s 2018 ‘Actors on Actors’ Event

Claire Foy and other celebrities including big names like Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae stunned on the red carpet at FN sister publication Variety’s 2018 “Actors on Actors” event in Los Angeles on Saturday. Entertainers from different divisions in the industry talk to each other about their careers, personal triumphs and downfalls and more.

Claire Foy wears Jimmy Choo's Kaylee sandal. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

During Foy’s conversation with Cumberbatch, the British star looked elegant in a cream chiffon dress with Jimmy Choo’s black Kaylee heels. She discussed the controversy around her paycheck for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series “The Crown.” Her co-star Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, was paid a much higher salary than she was given because he was a high-profile actor as the lead on “Doctor Who.” However producers addressed the gender gap issue in a statement saying that Foy will receive backpay and that moving forward, “No one gets paid more than the Queen.”

Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The controversy surrounding Foy’s smaller paycheck is one of the most recent in a series of stories about actresses stepping out and calling attention to the sexist wage gap that still happens in Hollywood.

Foy’s choice in Jimmy Choo presented an elegant, timeless option on the red carpet. The Kaylee sandal features a stiletto heel and straps around the toe and ankle.

Issa Rae and Michael B. Jordan CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Speaking to FN in February, creative director Sandra Choi said the brand is pushing for simples styles for fall ’18.

“There’s so much going on out there. I wanted to get back to the core Jimmy Choo glamour this season,” Choi said at the brand’s Milan Fashion Week presentation. “I can respect sparkly and glittery, but I found myself going toward elegance. If you have that, you can overcome most things. That’s how I challenge fashion right now.”

