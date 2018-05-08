Blake Lively & Celebs in Louboutins on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Met Gala

Blake Lively is officially Christian Louboutin’s muse of the moment.

The actress — who made headlines last week for wearing four pairs of the designer’s shoes in under 24 hours — set foot today on the grounds of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the annual gala with Mr. Louboutin himself on her arm.

Wearing a grandiose Versace gown (with the most over-the-top train) and an accompanying gold crown fit for the Hollywood queen, Lively’s entrance was one for the books, especially considering that she was one of the last major celebrities to walk the steps of the Met.

Blake Lively (in Versace) with Christian Louboutin at the 2018 Met Gala CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Earlier in the evening, Rihanna went full papal with her Louboutins, embracing this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The pop star wore a white beaded Margiela corset dress underneath an equally bedazzling skirt, completing her ecclesiastical regalia with a matching encrusted bishop hat.

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Olivia Munn also stepped out with the famed red-sole pumps, wearing a custom, statement-making gold dress by H&M featuring a plunging neckline, open sides and a thigh-high slit. She topped off the look with a coordinating chainmail headpiece.

Olivia Munn on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

