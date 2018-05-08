Check Out the New FN!

Blake Lively & Celebs in Louboutins on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Met Gala

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Blake Lively and Christian Louboutin
2018 Met Gala Arrivals
2018 Met Gala Arrivals
2018 Met Gala Arrivals
2018 Met Gala Arrivals
View Gallery 86 Images

Blake Lively is officially Christian Louboutin’s muse of the moment.

The actress — who made headlines last week for wearing four pairs of the designer’s shoes in under 24 hours — set foot today on the grounds of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the annual gala with Mr. Louboutin himself on her arm.

Wearing a grandiose Versace gown (with the most over-the-top train) and an accompanying gold crown fit for the Hollywood queen, Lively’s entrance was one for the books, especially considering that she was one of the last major celebrities to walk the steps of the Met.

Blake Lively, Christian Louboutin, met gala 2018
Blake Lively (in Versace) with Christian Louboutin at the 2018 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Earlier in the evening, Rihanna went full papal with her Louboutins, embracing this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The pop star wore a white beaded Margiela corset dress underneath an equally bedazzling skirt, completing her ecclesiastical regalia with a matching encrusted bishop hat.

rihanna, met gala 2018
Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Olivia Munn also stepped out with the famed red-sole pumps, wearing a custom, statement-making gold dress by H&M featuring a plunging neckline, open sides and a thigh-high slit. She topped off the look with a coordinating chainmail headpiece.

olivia munn, red carpet, met gala 2018, h&m, christian louboutin
Olivia Munn on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala.

Want more?

These Are the Most Dramatic & Beautiful Entrances at the 2018 Met Gala

Rihanna Holds Court in a Bejeweled Outfit and More Heavenly Celeb Arrivals at 2018 Met Gala

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad