Kendall Jenner, Hailee Steinfeld & More Stars Stun in Louboutins at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kendall Jenner (L) and Hailee Steinfeld at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

As it does every year, the Vanity Fair Oscar party brought out a slew of famous faces last night, from supermodels to A-list actors, musicians and more. For the post-Academy Awards bash, celebs dressed to impress, with more than a few reaching for Louboutins to complete their look.

Kendall Jenner, for one, showed off her long legs in classic pointy black suede Uptown pumps from the legendary shoe designer paired with a Redemption spring ’17 haute couture minidress featuring a plunging neckline and statement sleeves.

Kendall Jenner wearing Uptown pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried teamed her strapless lacy embroidered frock from Oscar de la Renta with black patent leather and PVC pumps boasting strass detailing from Christian Louboutin’s spring ’18 collection.

Amanda Seyfried wearing Degrastrass spring ’18 pumps. Rex Shutterstock

The starlet — who welcomed her first child, a daughter last year with husband Thomas Sadoski — looked smitten on the red carpet while modeling the dreamy shoe style.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Hailee Steinfeld made waves in a black and white tulle high-low dress by Giambattista Valli haute couture. A bright red lip, a slicked-back ballerina bun and lacy Louboutins pulled her head-turning look together.

Hailee Steinfeld wearing lacy pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Men of Hollywood also opted for Loubs at last night’s after-party. Donald Glover — who recently took home a Grammy for his song “Redbone” as well as an Emmy for his hit show “Atlanta” — repped Dandelion oxblood leather loafers for the evening.

Donald Glover wearing oxblood leather Dandelion loafers. Rex Shutterstock

