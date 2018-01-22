This Classic Shoe Style Was Trending in the Front Row at the Dior Couture Show

View Slideshow Naomi Campbell (L) and Willow Smith sit front-row at Dior. Rex Shutterstock

Celebrities flocked to the Christian Dior show in Paris today to take in the luxury French brand’s spring ’18 haute couture collection. From supermodel Naomi Campbell to pregnant blogger-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni, the front row was buzzing with action.

But what really caught our eye at FN was that classic black pumps seemed to be trending among the famous guests. Willow Smith — who mingled with Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri — looked chic in a black vest and a flowing semisheer skirt with black suede heels.

Naomi Campbell, too, favored the timeless style — hers were seen from beneath a blue semisheer tulle dress, which she styled with a long coat, enormous shades, a netted hat and an alligator tote bag.

Award-winning actress Emily Blunt sported a printed red and black frock and pointy black pumps. The 34-year-old Brit accessorized her sophisticated ensemble with a black leather chain shoulder bag.

Elsewhere, Canadian model Winnie Harlow — who was discovered on the 21st cycle of “America’s Next Top Model” in 2014 — opted for a menswear-inspired look, complete with pointy black leather pumps and pink-tinted frames.

