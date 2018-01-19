Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a High-Slit Dress at ‘Lip Sync Battle Live’

View Slideshow Chrissy Teigen Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to her style on the red carpet, Chrissy Teigen likes to flaunt her figure in form-fitting dresses.

Teigen — who is pregnant with her second child — strutted out on the “Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration” red carpet in a sultry ensemble. The model sported a sparkly Reformation dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Chrissy Teigen at “Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration” in Los Angeles on Jan. 18. Rex Shutterstock

Teigen, who co-hosts “Lip Sync Battle” with LL Cool J, completed her look with strappy black sandals, showing off a bright red pedicure that added a pop to the monochromatic outfit.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld also went for a sparkly black look on the red carpet. Steinfeld wore a Balmain pantsuit that paid homage to Michael Jackson’s glistening performance wear.

Hailee Steinfeld at “Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration” in Los Angeles on Jan. 18. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Hidden Figures” star Taraji P. Henson attended in another all-black outfit. She sported a sparkly black top with shiny leather pants, both from Cushnie et Ochs. Henson completed her look with strappy black sandals similar to the ones worn by Teigen.

Taraji P. Henson at “Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration” in Los Angeles on Jan. 18. Rex Shutterstock

“Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox went for a daring look at the event, wearing a vampy black dress with a sheer skirt and a hood. The actress completed the edgy style with dark makeup, including a burgundy lip.

Laverne Cox at “Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration” in Los Angeles on Jan. 18. Rex Shutterstock

