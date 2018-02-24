Chrissy Teigen Looks Supermodel Chic in All Black and YSL Thigh-Highs

Chrissy Teigen Rex Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her second child — and she continues to show off a chic sense of maternity style.

The 32-year-old was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday in a monochromatic look. She wore a black minidress with thigh-high boots, completing her outfit with a long coat and dark sunglasses.

Chrissy Teigen steps out at LAX. Rex Shutterstock

Teigen — who shares 1-year-old daughter Luna with husband John Legend — looked stylish in her Saint Laurent Niki boots, choosing shiny black footwear with asymmetrical heel. The slouchy thigh-highs, from YSL’s fall ’17 collection, retail for $1,795.

The “Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat” author often chooses stylish high-highs to complete her ensembles, and she has continued this style trend into her pregnancy.

Teigen — who announced at the Grammy Awards last month that she and Legend are expecting a son — looked chic in the all-black look as she made her way through LAX.

Although Teigen’s wardrobe has a lot of variety, she frequently chooses styles similar to the Saint Laurent thigh-highs, and this is not the first time she’s sported the Niki boots. In a Jan. 27 Instagram post, Teigen wore the stylish boots, paired with a cream-colored minidress and a white hat.

stoop buddies! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 27, 2018 at 11:46am PST

