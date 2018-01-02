Chrissy Teigen’s Best Street-Style Looks of 2017

View Slideshow Chrissy Teigen Splash

Chrissy Teigen is undoubtedly a style influencer — both on and off the red carpet. As the new year begins, Footwear News is taking a look back at the star’s best street-style looks from 2017.

Teigen embraced the thigh boot in a big way in 2017, wearing the trendy style in unexpected ways. One of her best looks of the year incorporated gray Le Silla thigh-highs with tiny jean shorts and a long cape-esque top.

Chrissy Teigen wears jean shorts and Le Silla boots. Splash

Aside from thigh-highs, Teigen was a big fan of lace-up booties in 2017, wearing them with tight-fitting pants for a sleek look. The model was a fan of styles from Kanye West’s Yeezy label — and unsurprisingly so, since she and her husband, John Legend, count West among their close friends.

While Teigen is a fan of many high-end designers, including Gianvito Rossi, Gucci and Givenchy, she also has been spotted in shoes from less expensive brands. The cookbook author caught onto the Adidas craze, and she sported sneakers from the affordable sportswear label while catching a flight at LAX.

Chrissy Teigen wears a checked shirt with shorts and Adidas sneakers. Splash

Teigen embraced the see-through-sandal trend fully this year — she wore the foot-flattering style with sweatpants and a sweatshirt for an elevated loungewear look. As clear — and rain-repellent — footwear remains on-trend in the coming year, the 32-year-old is certain to continue incorporating the style into her chic looks throughout 2018.

Chrissy Teigen wears a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants, both from A.L.C. On Duty, with clear-heeled sandals. Splash

