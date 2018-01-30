Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Dress Up For a Fancy Post-Grammys Date

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala. Rex Shutterstock

A day after the Grammy Awards, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated an ultra-glam date night in New York City, where the Sports Illustrated veteran clearly outshined her crooner beau in sultry vermilion silk separates.

On her way to dinner at the upscale Eleven Madison Park, the Lip Sync Battle co-host and style favorite stopped traffic with a matching blazer and skirt by Christian Siriano, featuring a deep plunge and daring thigh-high slit. Accentuating her burgeoning baby bump was an embellished black belt, which she expertly paired with a gold clutch and crystal-studded strappy black heels.

Meanwhile, the “All of Me” singer opted for a military-style coat over a black suit, allowing his model wife to steal the spotlight.

The former model is no stranger to showing more than a little leg, flaunting her svelte figure in a risqué floor-length black dress by Yousef Akbar at the 2016 American Music Awards and more recently at last year’s Time 100 Gala in an Angelys Balek gold number.

Teigen and Legend confirmed last November that they were expecting their second child — a little brother to 1-year-old daughter Luna (Teigen revealed the news via Instagram at the Grammys). The soon-to-be parents of two will welcome their baby boy later this year.

