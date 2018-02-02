Chrissy Teigen Masters Date Night Style in Furry Céline Sandals

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on date night. Splash

Chrissy Teigen glowed in a stylish ensemble as she and her husband, John Legend, went on a date at Madeo in West Hollywood, Calif.

Teigen, five months pregnant with her second child, sported a silky yellow dress and orange Céline sandals. Teigen’s gown featured a sensual, thigh-high slit and landed a few inches above the ankles, allowing the star to show off her bright footwear.

The Céline shoes Teigen selected are from the brand’s 2016 collection and feel all the more precious since news broke that beloved creative director Phoebe Philo will leave her post as Céline’s creative director after her fall ’18 collection. The sandals feature mink trim at the ankles and marble charm adornments. They have a 4.5-inch asymmetrical heel for a bit more flair.

While Teigen and Legend found time in their busy schedules for a dinner yesterday, the couple has been working hard lately.

Teigen is making the talk show rounds, appearing on the “Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” and the “Today Show.” The model opted for a colorful ensemble on the “Tonight Show,” selecting a lacy red slip dress and barely-there sandals by Gianvito Rossi. On the “Today Show,” she went for a daytime-appropriate look, sporting a high-neck Self-Portrait dress with black sandals.

Meanwhile, Legend has been working on his music. The crooner will star in NBC’s upcoming “Jesus Christ Superstar Live,” and he will tour in Asia come March.

In addition to their family’s upcoming new arrival, Teigen and Legend have a 1-year-old daughter, Luna.

