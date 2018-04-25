Chrissy Teigen Helps Raise $2M for Charity in a Pretty Pink Dress With Matching Sandals

The “Mean Girls” gang may have coined the phrase “on Wednesdays we wear pink,” but in Chrissy Teigen’s world it’s all about Tuesdays. Last night, Tiegen and husband John Legend attended the City Harvest Gala in New York to commemorate its 35th anniversary.

In a salmon-colored Valentino gown (which was also baby bump-friendly), the model helped support the organization’s charitable efforts for the evening which raised a whopping $2.2 million by the end of the night.

Chrissy Teigen wears a Valentino gown and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 32-year-old paired the label’s spring ’18 dress with blush, satin heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. Combined with the rose-hued gown, is anyone else sensing rosé and champagne vibes from her look?

Chrissy Teigen wore blush Giuseppe Zanotti sandals to the 35th Annual City Harvest Gala. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Besides being a glowing guest and “simply consuming food,” Tiegen was honored at the event with the “Heart of the City” award. In addition, she along with Legend were featured individuals in the two items auctioned off at the affair — dinner for 20 prepared by famed chef Eric Ripert.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the City Harvest Gala in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“An auction item featuring a meal for 20 by the INCREDIBLE @ericripert with @johnlegend on piano and me simply consuming food went for 1.1 MILLION dollars, times TWO separate bidders. That is 2.2 million dollars,” said Teigen in a photo caption on Instagram.

The mother-of-one went on to explain that the hefty donation equates to 8.8 million meals to people in need.

Additional notable attendees included Julianne Moore, Katie Couric, Richard Gere and Ja Rule. And while Teigen expressed her pride in being a part of the organization, she is now ready to focus on her next endeavor.

“Now it’s time to hide and get this baby ready for the world,” she said.

