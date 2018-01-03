Why Chrissy Teigen Is Boycotting Dolce & Gabbana

Chrissy Teigen Rex Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen wears designer goods from a wide range of labels, but Dolce & Gabbana is not among them.

The model revealed that she decided not to wear or purchase clothing from the label after co-founder Domenico Dolce made a controversial statement about babies born through IVF. Teigen, whose daughter, Luna, was born via IVF, was personally offended by the designer’s words.

Speaking to Italian magazine Panoroma in 2015, Dolce said: “You are born and you have a father and mother. At least it should be like that. That’s why I’m not convinced by what I call chemical children, synthetic babies.”

Teigen used her boycott of the brand to illustrate the reaction fans should take to YouTuber Logan Paul’s highly criticized video in which he laughs after discovering a suicide victim in Japan. Rather than continuing to watch the upsetting video, Teigen urged fans to move on and stop supporting the YouTuber — explaining she’d done the same after Dolce’s statements.

“Years ago the designers said things I personally found horrible about IVF children. I made the choice to simply … never wear or purchase again instead of trying to ‘end them,'” Teigen wrote on Twitter.

An example I have is with a certain clothing company. Years ago the designers said things i personally found horrible about IVF children. I made the choice to simply…never wear or purchase again instead of trying to “end them” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018

The 32-year-old has been vocal about her fertility struggles and the IVF process — in addition to their daughter, Teigen and husband John Legend have another child on the way, also via IVF.

Dolce & Gabbana has been boycotted for its politics before, when the label faced criticism for its support of Melania Trump.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen’s Best Street-Style Looks of 2017

Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the See-Through Shoes That Will Take Over 2018