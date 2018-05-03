Charlize Theron Proves Black Never Goes Out of Style — Even in Spring

No matter the season, black never goes out of style — and no celeb proves it better than Charlize Theron.

The actress, who is making the press rounds to promote her new movie, “Tully,” has been spotted in the last 24 hours wearing all black everything despite spring’s arrival in New York City.

Attending yesterday’s The New York Times Presents Screen Times event for her upcoming drama, Theron stepped out in black neoprene cut-out sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The shoes, part of the designer’s spring ’18 collection, paired seamlessly with her equally dark ensemble, highlighted by a puff-sleeve blouse with a buckled collar tucked into a high-waisted skirt and boasting minimal accessories.

Charlize Theron in Giuseppe Zanotti. CREDIT: Splash News

Earlier today, the former model made another public arrival — this time, in a shorter-cut romper showing off her incredibly long limbs that gave way to Christian Louboutin’s black leather brogues with stud details. Keeping the shoes as the hero piece, she threw on a chunky black-and-white patterned cardigan with a skinny scarf loosely tied around her neck and a pair of sunnies to combat the sunny glare.

Charlize Theron in Christian Louboutin. CREDIT: Splash News

The standout look? Her latest. Following her last two appearances, Theron was spotted leaving the set of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in towering Gianvito Rossi mono-strap heels and an elegant lace midi-dress with a tube-cut bodice. If we’ve learned anything from the actress’ sartorial choices, it’s that black might just be spring’s trendiest color.

Charlize Theron in Gianvito Rossi. CREDIT: Splash News

