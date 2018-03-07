Charlize Theron Debuts New Hairstyle With Braids and a White Hot Dior Suit With Heels

Charlize Theron Rex Shutterstock

Charlize Theron made a white hot arrival on the red carpet last night at the premiere of her new movie “Gringo.” As a Dior ambassador, it’s no surprise that she chose to wear the luxury label from head to toe.

The Oscar winner gave menswear a feminine and flirty twist in a tailored suit jacket with a wide lapel over a sheer collared shirt. Teamed with trousers, she completed her outfit with gold sandals and black fishnets. The actress also debuted a new braided twist bun hairstyle.

Theron was joined by another Oscar winner, Lupita Nyong’o. The “Black Panther” star was chic in all black, including a Dolce & Gabbana corset over a semi-sheer skirt and Christian Louboutin slingback heels. Louboutin’s Actina spring ’18 style features a pointy-toe profile, a cutout at the vamp on a 3.5-inch setback heel. The shoes retail for $795.

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried also embraced an all-black outfit. The actress had on a see-through H&M dress with Giuseppe Zanotti’s sandals.

The skirt incorporated embroidery that showed off plenty of leg, but even more flattering was the sparkles from behind. Zanotti’s Dionne sandals have a 4.7-inch heel that’s covered in crystals. The shoes are designed with a satin upper, buckle and leather sole with logo. They retail for $895.

Paris Jackson showed off a glam-meets-grunge look at the premiere, wearing a black spaghetti strap Gucci dress that had a sheer skirt and a silver-embellished snake emblem that stretched from the bust down to the waist in an angular design. Peep-toe platform heels complemented the look.

Some of the other guests included actors David Oyelowo, Edwina Findley, Emily Deschanel.