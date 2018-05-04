Fashion Rewind: Looking Back at the Best Styles from the Kentucky Derby Through the Years

Check Out the New FN!

By Allie Fasanella
The 2018 Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., with a parade of style hitting red carpets to watch the annual competition.

And in honor of the historic annual horse race, known for bringing out a range of celebs donning preppy Southern-inspired fashion, FN is taking a look back at some of the best moments through the years.

In 2006, R&B singer and actress Ashanti went for a curve-hugging floral dress and matching hat complete with flower-embellished silver and gold sandals. The starlet polished off her glamorous look with a pearl-drop necklace, earrings, a matching bracelet and ring and a tan leather clutch bag.

ashanti, kentucky derby
Ashanti wearing a printed curve-hugging dress and embellished sandals in 2006.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Serena Williams was also at Churchill Downs for the Derby in ’06, where she rocked a black and white ensemble for the occasion. The tennis champion wore a black feather-embellished hat with a white sundress and floral lace-up wedge sandals. Oversized frames, several eye-catching pieces of jewelry and a brown and white leather handbag pulled things together.

serena williams, kentucky derby 2006
Serena Williams attends the Kentucky Derby in 2006.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In 2008, “Breaking In” star Gabrielle Union wore a fluttery blue polka-dot dress featuring a ruffle-trim neckline and chunky black leather platform sandals. A black hat, hoop earrings and a black clutch bag topped off the look.

kentucky derby 2008, gabrielle union
Gabrielle Union at the Kentucky Derby in 2008.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In 2013, designer and former reality star Lauren Conrad made a fashion statement in a head-to-toe nude look consisting of a skintight polka-dot dress, platform round-toe patent leather pumps and a matching headpiece.

lauren conrad, kentucky derby 2013
Lauren Conrad at the Kentucky Derby in 2013.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more celebrity looks at the Kentucky Derby through the years, check out the gallery.

