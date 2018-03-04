Karlie Kross Holds Court for Valentino & More Celebs On the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Karlie Kloss (L) and Dakota Fanning both attended the Valentino show on Sunday. Rex Shutterstock

Each year, celebs step out to take in the latest collections from the front row at Paris Fashion Week. Today, various famous faces were spotted attending the Valentino and Givenchy fall ’18 shows in the City of Light. Read on to see who was where and of course, what they were wearing.

Karlie Kloss made waves when she arrived at Valentino on Sunday wearing a plunging gold shimmery printed jumpsuit tucked into sold-out over-the-knee Christian Louboutin Fabiola boots featuring oversized tortoiseshell buttons.

Karlie Kloss wearing thigh-high boots at Valentino. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Dakota Fanning styled a bright blue and black printed off-the-shoulder frock boasting a lace trim with strappy black crystal stud sandals and an embellished black leather quilted Valentino tote bag.

Dakota Fanning in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

At the Givenchy show, Idris Elba and new fiancé Sabrina Dhowre made a stylish couple in the front row, with the British actor sporting classic Adidas Stan Smith sneakers featuring red accents. Pairing the iconic style with black pants and a red, white and navy zip-up hoodie worn under a black checkered coat, his look was complete with a bright red beanie.

As for Dhowre, the 29-year-old former Miss Vancouver pulled a simple black and charcoal ensemble together with neutral-toned Alaïa Bombe studded suede sandals.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre at the Givenchy show on Sunday. Rex Shutterstock

See the gallery for more celebs like Zoe Kravitz and Cara Delevingne on the front row at Paris Fashion Week.

Want more?

Karlie Kloss Stomps Out in Louboutin Combat Boots That Come With Attitude

Joseph Altuzarra Reinvents the Classic French-Girl Look for a New Generation

Why Alexandre Birman’s 10th Year Is Shaping Up to Be The Brand’s Best Yet