High heels are the expected footwear choice for celebrities on the red carpet, but that doesn’t mean everyone opts for the uncomfortable style.

Gal Gadot made headlines in summer 2017 when she opted for flats over heels on multiple red carpets. One of her most memorable looks came at the Los Angeles premiere of “Wonder Woman,” where she sported shiny gold Aldo sandals. Priced at just $50, the sandals also made a statement about affordability, even though they remained mostly hidden underneath her sparkly red gown.

The actress shunned heels in favor of a comfy pair of Aldo flats at the 2017 Los Angeles premiere of “Wonder Woman.” CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Style influencer Alexa Chung also opts for comfy footwear on many a red carpet (or chooses a kitten heel). Whether she’s sporting a ballet flat, a boot or a sandal, Chung always makes her footwear look stylish — no heel required. The 34-year-old, who has an eponymous fashion label, looks chic in Mary Janes, ankle boots or sneakers from her collaboration with Superga.

Chung wearing high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

While flats are usually more comfortable than heels, sneakers probably provide the most support and cushioning of any shoe option — and Ellen DeGeneres knows that. The talk show host almost always can be spotted in a pair of sneakers (usually in a crisp white). Whether she’s interviewing a guest on “Ellen” or hosting an awards show, DeGeneres keeps it casual in kicks, opting for an androgynous look with menswear-inspired button-down shirts and loose-fitting jeans.

Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show. CREDIT: Courtesy of ED Ellen Degeneres

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities who almost never wear high heels.

Want more?

These Celebrities Always Wear the Highest Heels

These Celebrities Shunned Heels for Comfy Flats on the Red Carpet

Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’-Worthy Red-Carpet Looks: From $50 Flats to Sky-High Heels