All the Stars Who Can’t Get Enough of Their Uggs

View Slideshow Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing Ugg Kasen boots. Splash

Keeping warm and cozy is a natural instinct. But, there’s lots to be said for doing it stylishly. Ugg continues its reign when it comes to the shearling boot category, particularly with celebrities who remain loyal to the brand.

While the Ugg Classic, the style that put the brand on the map over 20 years ago continues to be the go-to choice, there are plenty of companion looks that are also garnering attention — from sleeker styles on mid-heels to more performance-based looks that include a waterproof styles.

Uggs may be a go-to choice when the temperatures dip, but the look really got started as footwear for surfers in Australia and New Zealand in the ’60s to keep them warm when they got out of the water. Brian Smith, founder of Ugg, brought the idea to the States where it quickly was embraced by the fashion set as well as the utilitarian crowd.

Although many reserve their Uggs for the colder weather, they’ve become a staple among A-listers who live in California where the climate is warm. However, there’s a secret to sheepskin — the material breathes, wicking heat and moisture away to keep feet dry and at body temperature indoors and out.

J-Lo wearing black Ugg boots on set in December. Splash

For those that still might shy away from wearing boots in warmer weather, Ugg has you covered. The company has transitioned into spring with a wide range of sandals, athletic styles and slippers, that keep the brand’s DNA in tact, while offering fun, causal looks for the whole family.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley spotted in Ugg Kasen boots. Courtesy of brand

