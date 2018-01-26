The Best Shoe Moments at 2018 Sundance Film Festival: Prada Slingbacks, Jimmy Choo Boots & More

View Slideshow Chloe Grace Moretz at the Sundance Film Festival. Rex Shutterstock

When one thinks of the Sundance Film Festival, set in Park City, Utah, chunky boots and puffy coats almost instantaneously come to mind. And while that was the case for many, there were also plenty of nonbulky high-fashion looks that caught our eye. From statement slingbacks to embellished booties, scroll through to see how it’s done.

While most 20-year-olds were heading to class Monday, Chloe Grace Moretz attended the film premiere for “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” wearing an all-black ensemble courtesy of Prada’s resort ’18 collection.

Chloe Grace Moretz in Prada resort ’18. Rex Shutterstock

The actress paired a trench coat-style Prada dress featuring feather detailing on the sleeves with smooth white, black and pink leather slingback pumps that she smartly styled with socks (we get it, it’s cold in Utah).

Prada resort ’18 slingbacks. Rex Shutterstock

A couple days prior, Keira Knightley hit the “Colette” premiere dressed in an ultrachic velvet tuxedo from Chanel’s Metiers d’Art collection, styling it with black patent leather Mary Janes. The outfit, pulled together with a bow tie, debuted on the runway in Hamburg, Germany, this past December.

Keira Knightley wearing Chanel. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Emmy Rossum wore a plunging asymmetrical LBD by David Koma with black tights and pointy black crystal-embellished ankle booties from Jimmy Choo for the premiere of “A Futile and Stupid Gesture.” A classic smokey eye and a black satin Roger Vivier clutch completed the “Shameless” star’s red carpet look.

Emmy Rossum in Jimmy Choo shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo booties. Rex Shutterstock

